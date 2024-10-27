Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in XPO by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

Shares of XPO opened at $117.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

