Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

