Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.58.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

