Dakota Wealth Management Invests $1.73 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 704,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $3,444,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.