Dakota Wealth Management Invests $1.73 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 704,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $3,444,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance
PSEP stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
