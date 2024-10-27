Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

MPWR opened at $901.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $904.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $816.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,136 shares of company stock worth $38,591,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.