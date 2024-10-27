Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10,882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 650,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 289,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 473.5% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.