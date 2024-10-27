Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,439,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 42,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

