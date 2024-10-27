Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,484 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $119.32 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,165.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,142 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

