Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,195 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $11,749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ventas by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 184,065 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VTR opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -449.99%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $62,360,514.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

