Dakota Wealth Management Sells 465 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.38.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FI stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $204.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

