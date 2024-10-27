Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,529 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 243,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 254.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 30,771 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BUI opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $24.94.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

