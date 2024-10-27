Dakota Wealth Management Trims Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.83. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

