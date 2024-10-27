Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ALL opened at $188.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average of $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.