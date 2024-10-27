Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $245.39 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.42. The company has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

