David Lund Freeman Buys 1,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR stock opened at C$154.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$144.23 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.