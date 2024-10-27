David Lund Freeman Buys 1,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80.
Canadian National Railway Price Performance
CNR stock opened at C$154.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$144.23 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.00.
Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.