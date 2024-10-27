David Zaccardelli Sells 4,800 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 4,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $21,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,591,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,911,803.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, David Zaccardelli sold 16 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $70.08.

On Monday, October 21st, David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $483,797.28.

On Friday, October 18th, David Zaccardelli sold 245,784 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.92.

VRNA opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 299,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

