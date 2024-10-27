Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Head to Head Survey

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $5.46 billion 10.36 $948.84 million $3.60 50.28 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.45 million 8.32 $5.48 million $0.50 10.84

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 1 9 11 1 2.55 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Digital Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $165.21, suggesting a potential downside of 8.73%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 135.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 20.58% 5.93% 2.61% Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.72% 13.20% 7.76%

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Its loans are secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

