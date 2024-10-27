Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,759 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $10,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 404.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $146,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,297 shares of company stock worth $6,163,491 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DORM opened at $114.91 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.