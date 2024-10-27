E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 14,100 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Moderna by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Moderna by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $53.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,184 shares of company stock worth $2,037,931. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

