E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.5 %

BLDR stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

