E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 319.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Get Our Latest Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.