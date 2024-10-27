E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 250 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $605.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $584.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.40. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,323,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

