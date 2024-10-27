E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 300 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Pool were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.89.

Pool Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $366.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.