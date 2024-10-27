E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 310,870 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310,870 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

LW stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

