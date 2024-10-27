Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 484 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 633,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,314,000 after purchasing an additional 214,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

