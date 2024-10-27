Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,752 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

