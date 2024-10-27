Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.7% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $344.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.89 and its 200-day moving average is $317.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $193.77 and a 12 month high of $349.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

