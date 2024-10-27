Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $900.96 and last traded at $896.88. 599,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,951,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $891.32.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $848.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $919.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $862.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

