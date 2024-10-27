Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

