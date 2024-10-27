Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.47. 1,827,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,000,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,266 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $20,164,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

