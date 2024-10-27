Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,242 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $83.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.52, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

