EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.