Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.06%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

