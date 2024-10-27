Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

