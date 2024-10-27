Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $877,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 27,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 253,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 97.4% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

