Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) is one of 393 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Falcon Oil & Gas to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Oil & Gas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Falcon Oil & Gas Competitors -10.33% 3.69% 3.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Falcon Oil & Gas and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Oil & Gas N/A N/A -14.60 Falcon Oil & Gas Competitors $732.29 million $112.36 million 6.99

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Falcon Oil & Gas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Oil & Gas. Falcon Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

38.7% of Falcon Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Oil & Gas Competitors 695 4665 8625 349 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 73.39%. Given Falcon Oil & Gas’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Falcon Oil & Gas competitors beat Falcon Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the technical cooperation permit covering an area of approximately 30,327.9 square kilometers in the southwest Karoo Basin, South Africa; and a 100% interest in the Makó production license covering an area of approximately 994.6 square kilometers in the Makó Trough located in south-eastern Hungary. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

