Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) is one of 393 publicly-traded companies in the "Oil & Gas E&P" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Falcon Oil & Gas to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Falcon Oil & Gas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Falcon Oil & Gas
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Falcon Oil & Gas Competitors
|-10.33%
|3.69%
|3.00%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Falcon Oil & Gas and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Falcon Oil & Gas
|N/A
|N/A
|-14.60
|Falcon Oil & Gas Competitors
|$732.29 million
|$112.36 million
|6.99
Insider and Institutional Ownership
38.7% of Falcon Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Falcon Oil & Gas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Falcon Oil & Gas Competitors
|695
|4665
|8625
|349
|2.60
As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 73.39%. Given Falcon Oil & Gas’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Falcon Oil & Gas competitors beat Falcon Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the technical cooperation permit covering an area of approximately 30,327.9 square kilometers in the southwest Karoo Basin, South Africa; and a 100% interest in the Makó production license covering an area of approximately 994.6 square kilometers in the Makó Trough located in south-eastern Hungary. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
