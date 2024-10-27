Financial Review: Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) vs. Its Peers

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Clover Leaf Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -127.28% -53.48% -22.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Clover Leaf Capital Competitors 242 1002 2099 64 2.58

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Clover Leaf Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clover Leaf Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.61 billion $106.31 million 29.10

Clover Leaf Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital rivals beat Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

