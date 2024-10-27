Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.06 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $413,580.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.