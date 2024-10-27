Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CRO Sells $47,088.36 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 38,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,088.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 879,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,293.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.37. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 1,068.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150,376 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

