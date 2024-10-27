Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Boston Partners grew its position in Fortive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,726,000 after purchasing an additional 205,893 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,641,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,721,000 after buying an additional 168,368 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,565,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,099,000 after buying an additional 94,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

