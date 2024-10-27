Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $513.36 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $535.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.