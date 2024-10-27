Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toro and Genco Shipping & Trading”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Toro alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million 0.77 $140.64 million $1.86 1.72 Genco Shipping & Trading $383.83 million 1.77 -$12.87 million $0.33 48.06

Toro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genco Shipping & Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Toro has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Toro and Genco Shipping & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 4 0 2.67

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 55.11%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Toro.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 247.75% 37.32% 21.72% Genco Shipping & Trading 3.59% 6.11% 5.08%

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Toro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.