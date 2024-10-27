Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

GOOGL opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

