Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFFD opened at $20.59 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

