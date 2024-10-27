GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,084,059.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,084,059.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,815.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,744 shares of company stock worth $5,114,931. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.6 %

GDDY stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $167.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

