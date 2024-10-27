Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Graphic Packaging has set its FY24 guidance at $2.65-2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

