Greenleaf Trust Has $268,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 974,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 467,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 424,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

