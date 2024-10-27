Greenleaf Trust Makes New $202,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.20.

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $320.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $364.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

