Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Brookfield by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BN opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $56.83.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.