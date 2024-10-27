Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 458206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $806.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $276.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 37.6% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,054,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 561,720 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

